Tennis

Djokovic reaches final of own exhibition tournament

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
24 minutes ago | Updated 22 minutes ago

ZADAR, Croatia, June 20 (Reuters) - World number one Novak Djokovic romped into the final of his own exhibition tournament after winning both opening singles at the Adria Tour in Croatia's coastal resort Zadar on Saturday.

Djokovic saved three set points in his 4-3 4-1 defeat of fellow Serb Pedja Krstin before he sank home crowd favourite Borna Coric 4-1 4-3 in front of several thousand fans at the Visnjik tennis complex.

"I hope we gave the crowd a good show," Djokovic, who organised the event while international tennis remains suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, said in a courtside interview.

Adria Tour

Adria Tour round-up: Djokovic at the double, Petrovic serves up shock to Zverev

2 HOURS AGO

"A few points here and there swung the tie my way. Many thanks to the fans who turned up and stayed late. The last few months have been difficult (because of the pandemic) and I hope you will come in numbers tomorrow too."

The two-day event on red clay in Zadar is the second leg of Djokovic's Adria Tour, with Austrian Dominic Thiem winning the first leg in Belgrade last weekend.

The third leg due in Montenegro on June 27 and 28 has been scrapped over coronavirus concerns while the final leg is to be staged in Bosnia's city Banja Luka on July 3 and 4.

The tournaments involve eight players each, divided into two pools of four on a round-robin basis. Sets have been slashed to best-of-seven games.

In Sunday's afternoon session, Djokovic faces Croatian Dino Serdarusic who replaced Grigor Dimitrov after the Bulgarian pulled out of the tournament with sickness following his opening 4-1 4-1 loss to Coric.

But the outcome of the contest will be meaningless as Djokovic cannot be overhauled by any of his Group A rivals.

In Group B, Russian Andrey Rublev is in pole position to advance into Sunday's 1800 GMT final after wins over 2014 U.S. Open champion Marin Cilic and Serb Danilo Petrovic.

In Sunday's final round-robin match, Rublev faces Germany's world number seven Alexander Zverev who stayed in contention for a berth in the final with a 4-3 0-4 4-3 win over Cilic. (Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)

UTS

Stefanos Tsitsipas continues fine form at Ultimate Tennis Showdown

3 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
UTS

Highlights: David Goffin whitewashes Alexei Popyrin at Ultimate Tennis Showdown

4 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
Tennis
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Adria Tour

Adria Tour round-up: Djokovic at the double, Petrovic serves up shock to Zverev

2 HOURS AGO
UTS

Stefanos Tsitsipas continues fine form at Ultimate Tennis Showdown

3 HOURS AGO
Tennis

U.S. Open organisers rethinking decision on wheelchair event

16 HOURS AGO
Tennis

Sport-On this day: Died June 21, 1969: Maureen Connolly, American tennis player

17 HOURS AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
UTS

Highlights: David Goffin whitewashes Alexei Popyrin at Ultimate Tennis Showdown

00:03:20
Play Icon
Play Icon
UTS

Highlights: Stefanos Tsitsipas beats Dustin Brown to maintain Ultimate Tennis Showdown streak

00:02:45
Play Icon
Play Icon
UTS

Ouch! Stefanos Tsitsipas goes for the tweener at Ultimate Tennis Showdown - and misses

00:00:21
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Serena told me I had to do a women's UTS, says Patrick Mouratoglou

00:01:03
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Premier League

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hits back at Keane: Roy wouldn't have saved it

12 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Premier League

Klopp hails Rashford: 'I couldn't respect it more!'

YESTERDAY AT 16:04
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Could Ronaldo make Real Madrid return? – Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 12:29
Play Icon
Liga

Messi hits out at Abidal: 'Take responsibility for yourself - and don't feed rumours'

04/02/2020 AT 19:09
UEFA Women's Championship

Karen Bardsley to miss rest of Euros with leg fracture

01/08/2017 AT 11:00
Liga

FFF president: Zidane coaching France 'a logical continuation'

15/06/2017 AT 09:53
Play Icon
Premier League

‘The 18-year-old kid I met is now a man’ – Jose Mourinho on Marcus Rashford

YESTERDAY AT 08:11
Play Icon
Play Icon
Adria Tour

Novak Djokovic defends 'phenomenal' Adria Tour

18/06/2020 AT 14:14
Play Icon
Play Icon
Adria Tour

Emotional Djokovic in tears as he leaves Adria Tour in Belgrade

14/06/2020 AT 18:03
Play Icon
French Open men

Was Nadal's 'La Decima' the greatest Grand Slam victory of all time?

13/06/2017 AT 10:30
Premier League

Dele Alli: I’m not going to stop being aggressive

28/03/2017 AT 08:13
Football

South Korea results from 2002 World Cup now under scrutiny

29/05/2015 AT 11:04
View more

What's On

Previous articleAdria Tour round-up: Djokovic at the double, Petrovic serves up shock to Zverev