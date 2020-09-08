The launch of Novak Djokovic's breakaway players body just before the US Open completely blindsided the ATP player council and could undermine the structure of the men's tour, according to Kevin Anderson.

Djokovic sent shockwaves through the sport last month when he stepped down as head of the ATP council along with members Vasek Pospisil, John Isner and Sam Querrey and announced the formation of the Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA).

US Open US Open 2020 order of play and schedule - Zverev and Osaka aim for semi-finals 6 HOURS AGO

"From the council standpoint, especially the timing, the communication, the way this came to be, it's not something we had discussed or communicated so I feel like we were blindsided by it," Anderson said in a phone interview from the United States.

"I don't agree with how they're going about it and the method. I will always respect their effort to help the players, I think that's a great thing. But that's what we've done in the council and what we continue to do.

"I sort of don't agree with Djokovic's premise there on what he defines as opposition because I feel it makes it sound like we're against this idea of helping players.

"We're all players ourselves, we're in this together. It's really important that we stick together, because when we are united we are strongest.".

Anderson, who has played two Grand Slam finals, failed to see how the PTPA could co-exist with the ATP under the current structure.

"If we do go down this path of players wanting to have sole representation, the tournaments also are going to have sole representation," the 34-year-old said.

"And if this happens, I feel that the whole ATP structure will come apart and we will have to come up with a new structure, and we have no idea what that will look like."

US Open From the history books: Djokovic's previous on-court incidents YESTERDAY AT 10:47