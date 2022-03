Tennis

‘Djokovic suddenly the favourite’ – Mats Wilander predicts 21st Grand Slam for Novak Djokovic at French Open

Novak Djokovic has emerged as the favourite for the French Open, according to seven-time Grand Slam winner Mats Wilander. The Serb has a clear path to competing at Roland Garros with vaccine passports no longer required in France from March 14, and, after Rafael Nadal’s injury, is the clear favourite for the event, says Wilander.

00:01:12, an hour ago