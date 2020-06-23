Tennis

Djokovic tests positive for COVID-19 - statement

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
2 hours ago | Updated an hour ago

BELGRADE, June 23 (Reuters) - Novak Djokovic, the men's world number one tennis player, has tested positive for COVID-19, the Serbian said in a statement on Tuesday.

Croatia's Borna Coric, Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria and Viktor Troicki have previously tested positive after playing in Djokovic's Adria Tour exhibition tournament in the Balkan region. (Reporting by Zoran Milosavljevic; writing by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Christian Radnedge)

Adria Tour

Novak Djokovic tests positive for Covid-19, 'extremely sorry'

AN HOUR AGO
Tennis

MEN'S WORLD NO. 1 TENNIS PLAYER NOVAK DJOKOVIC OF SERBIA TESTS POSITIVE FOR COVID-19 - STATEMENT

2 HOURS AGO
Adria Tour

Novak Djokovic's brother: Covid-19 backlash 'worst possible scenario'

3 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
Tennis
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Adria Tour

Novak Djokovic tests positive for Covid-19, 'extremely sorry'

AN HOUR AGO
Tennis

MEN'S WORLD NO. 1 TENNIS PLAYER NOVAK DJOKOVIC OF SERBIA TESTS POSITIVE FOR COVID-19 - STATEMENT

2 HOURS AGO
Adria Tour

Novak Djokovic's brother: Covid-19 backlash 'worst possible scenario'

3 HOURS AGO
Adria Tour

Viktor Troicki becomes fifth Adria Tour participant to test positive for coronavirus - report

17 HOURS AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Tennis

Ultimate Tennis Showdown highlights: Matteo Berrettini beats frustrated Benoit Paire

00:01:52
Play Icon
Play Icon
Adria Tour

'We did all we could' - Adria Tour organisers react to Grigor Dimitrov's positive coronavirus test

00:01:29
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Ultimate Tennis Showdown highlights: Stefanos Tsitsipas powers past Dustin Brown

00:02:45
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Ultimate Tennis Showdown highlights: Richard Gasquet beats Dustin Brown

00:02:05
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Football

'The best defender in the world' - Zidane on Sergio Ramos after breaking La Liga record

A DAY AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Premier League

‘Drogba, Ronaldo, Zlatan…’ - Jose Mourinho hits back at Paul Merson

A DAY AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Race to sign departing Edinson Cavani hots up - Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 11:37
Play Icon
Premier League

Campbell backs Bergkamp-Vieira dream ticket for Arsenal job

25/04/2018 AT 07:05
Formula 1

Williams 2018 shortlist down to three drivers

23/09/2017 AT 09:14
Football

The Warm-Up: Klopp needs a cuddle; Alli plays 90 mins v Barnsley; Ronaldo was ace

20/09/2017 AT 06:09
Play Icon
Adria Tour

'We did all we could' - Adria Tour organisers react to Grigor Dimitrov's positive coronavirus test

YESTERDAY AT 20:57
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Chelsea’s €70m Kai Havertz chase takes twist as player sets own transfer deadline – Euro Papers

21/06/2020 AT 12:22
Play Icon
Play Icon
Adria Tour

Novak Djokovic defends 'phenomenal' Adria Tour

18/06/2020 AT 14:14
Play Icon
Superbikes

Rea storms to 10th win of the season to stretch Championship lead

16/09/2017 AT 13:40
Football

The Warm-Up: Jose’s bought a Matic; the Lionesses roar; long-range own goals are lovely

30/07/2017 AT 20:47
Finland Rally

Tanak takes early Rally Finland lead

27/07/2017 AT 19:02
View more

What's On

Previous articleNovak Djokovic's brother: Covid-19 backlash 'worst possible scenario'
Next articleNovak Djokovic tests positive for Covid-19, 'extremely sorry'