Djokovic, Thiem, Tsitsipas in action as tennis returns to Eurosport screens in June

Tennis returns to Eurosport screens in June

Image credit: Eurosport

ByEurosport
2 hours ago | Updated 2 hours ago

World-class tennis makes its eagerly-awaited return to Eurosport UK in June when two tournaments featuring some of the sport’s biggest names going head-to-head are screened live this month.

  • Two tournaments to be shown live on Eurosport UK this month
  • World-class players including Djokovic, Thiem, Tsitsipas all taking part
  • Summer Adria Tour, 13-14 June and 20-21 June on Eurosport 2 and Eurosport Player (Day session: 13:00-17:00 Sat & Sun. Night session 18:00-22:00 Sat and 18:00-20:00 Sun)
  • Ultimate Tennis Showdown, from 13 June on Eurosport 1 (Two matches live each day. 16:15-17:15 and 17:15-18:30)
Andrew Georgiou, President, Eurosport and Global Sports Rights & Sports Marketing Solutions, said:

“The excitement around live tennis’ return has been building and the coming together of the world’s best tennis talent this weekend is a chance for fans to see how the preparations of best players in the world are faring ahead of the Grand Slams in August and September.

"Our deep and rich history in telling the stories from tennis that matter, means we are set to continue creating rewarding experiences for fans to enjoy, across any device and any time they choose.”

---

The Adria Tour, supported by the Novak Djokovic Foundation, will feature current world number one Novak Djokovic, Austrian Dominic Thiem (week one), Bulgarian star Grigor Dimitrov and Croatian pair Borna Coric and Marin Cilic. Screened live across Europe, Eurosport has committed to showing the opening two rounds of the series from Belgrade, Serbia (13-14 June) and Zadar, Croatia (20-21 June). Each match played at the event will be best of three sets, with four games in each set.

The brainchild of respected coach Patrick Mouratoglou, the Ultimate Tennis Showdown will seek to revolutionise tennis through a series of innovations, such as the option of coaching time outs and mic’d up coaches, to engage new audiences. Hosted at the Patrick Mouratoglou Academy in the south of France, a string of top players have signed up to take part including Stefanos Tsitsipas, Dominic Thiem (week two), Alexei Popyrin, Matteo Berrettini, David Goffin and Felix Auger-Aliassime. Matches will last no longer than one hour, divided into 12 minute quarters with a two minute break at each change over. Eurosport will screen the Ultimate Tennis Showdown on a pan-Euro basis (excluding Eurosport Player).

Match schedules for each of the tournaments are still to be confirmed.
During the pause in live sport, Eurosport has kept fans engaged and entertained through a series of new and re-launched formats including the Tennis Legends vodcast hosted by Mats Wilander with star guests including Matteo Berrettini and Bianca Andreescu, Players’ Cut – an all-encompassing series delving into the professional lives of the greatest names in tennis such as Simona Halep and Rafa Nadal; and You Say We Play, inviting fans to vote for their favourite classic tennis matches from years gone by via Eurosport’s digital and social platforms.

All timings BST.

