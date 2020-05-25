Tennis

Djokovic to host Balkan event after finally returning home from Spain

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

By Zoran Milosavljevic

BELGRADE, May 25 (Reuters) - Novak Djokovic marked his return to Serbia, after being stranded in the Spanish resort of Marbella for two months due to the coronavirus lockdown, by announcing that he has organised an event which will be contested across the Balkans.

When the world number one had travelled to Marbella with his family in mid-March to visit his younger brother Marko, he had no idea it would be another two months before he could return to his homeland on Sunday.

Tennis

Kvitova ready for return headlining all-Czech tournament

4 HOURS AGO

But it was not all bad news for Djokovic.

"Unlike many other players, I was able to train almost every day because we resided in a house with a tennis court," a tanned Djokovic told a news conference at his private tennis complex in downtown Belgrade by the Danube river.

"I refrained from posting clips on social networks because I didn't want to infuriate other players. I am fit and in good shape, so I am looking forward to the Adria Tour, which I am organising."

Australian Open holder Djokovic, who went on an 18-0 run at the start of the season, confirmed there would be three big names apart from himself at the June 13-July 5 tournament.

"I am delighted that Dominic Thiem, Grigor Dimitrov and Alexander Zverev will be my guests here in my hometown," said the 17-times major champion.

"This is the first time any of them will be playing here and I will do everything in my power to be a good host.

"We would dearly love for fans to be able to attend but that’s still not certain because we have to abide by the Serbian government’s coronavirus regulations."

The first leg will take place on red clay in Belgrade on June 13 and 14 at Djokovic's complex and the second in Croatia's coastal resort Zadar on June 20 and 21.

Montenegro and Bosnia have been designated to host the final two legs but Djokovic said the infrastructure was still not in place.

"Bosnia and Montenegro are still not 100% certain as the hosts of the final two legs because we haven’t had enough time to prepare the infrastructure, but we are very nearly there.

"As for the three big names coming over, they will all play in the opening leg in Belgrade. Zverev might play in Croatia too while Dimitrov could appear in Croatia and in Montenegro."

All four tournaments will feature eight players, competing in two pools of four on a round-robin basis with the winners of each pool advancing to the final.

Djokovic added sets would be slashed to winning four games instead of six, with a total of 13 matches to be played over two days in each leg.

Asked whether he considered inviting longtime rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal to the event, Djokovic said: "Quite frankly, inviting Federer didn't cross my mind because... he is still nursing a knee injury.

"As for Nadal, I have no problem giving him a call but I wouldn't expect him to come over." (Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Tennis

French support plan ready to be launched on June 3 - national federation

6 HOURS AGO
Tennis

Basilashvili charged with domestic violence

8 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
Tennis
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Tennis

Kvitova ready for return headlining all-Czech tournament

4 HOURS AGO
Tennis

French support plan ready to be launched on June 3 - national federation

6 HOURS AGO
Tennis

Basilashvili charged with domestic violence

8 HOURS AGO
Tennis

Federer believes ATP return ‘way off’, suggests major events wait for fans

12 HOURS AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Tennis

When Nadal got annoyed by a baby - Roland-Garros 2019

00:00:45
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Thiem salutes sensational Nadal dropshot

00:00:31
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Nadal facepalms after missing an easy smash

00:00:29
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Moya shares his memories as Nadal's coach after his final against Medvedev

00:01:43
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Tennis

When Nadal got annoyed by a baby - Roland-Garros 2019

YESTERDAY AT 09:00
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Pjanic turns down Chelsea in order to seal 'dream' move - Euro Papers

22/05/2020 AT 10:54
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Toni Nadal explains what makes Rafa's forehand so unique and special

22/05/2020 AT 09:14
Play Icon
Formula 1

Ericsson wants to be in more competitive car

16/08/2017 AT 17:08
Horse Racing

Dschingis Secret wins Longines Grosser Preis von Berlin at Hoppegarten

14/08/2017 AT 22:59
Football

Philippe Coutinho not included in Liverpool’s Champions League squad

14/08/2017 AT 09:56
Play Icon
Transfers

No Mbappe? Real Madrid look to Liverpool for Plan B – Euro Papers

21/05/2020 AT 10:27
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

60 Second Pro: The secrets to stringing Rafa's rackets

20/05/2020 AT 15:37
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

'How do I beat Roger?' - 'Rafa Nadal' interviews John McEnroe

20/05/2020 AT 12:27
Play Icon
Football

The Warm-Up: Chastened champions, El Clasico, Jonjo Shelvey’s head goes

14/08/2017 AT 06:32
World Championships

London braced for Bolt's farewell

12/08/2017 AT 12:34
Australian Open

Wawrinka and Tsonga argue in French – so what did they say?

24/01/2017 AT 08:36
View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleKvitova ready for return headlining all-Czech tournament
Next articlePlans for late afternoon kickoffs in Italy spark opposition