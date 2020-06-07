Djokovic voices concerns over 'extreme' US Open coronavirus protocols

Day 1, Las Vegas
Magazine Show
Novak Djokovic discusses his dissatisfaction with the proposed coronavirus protocols for the US Open.
Gustavo Kuerten and Mats Wilander discuss what it feels like to win at Roland-Garros in the latest edition of the Tennis Legends vodcast.
When Rafael Nadal won his seventh French Open title at Roland Garros.
Tennis star Coco Gauff spoke out about the death of George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter cause at a protest march.
In the latest Tennis Legends vodcast, Eurosport expert Alex Corretja recalls when he realised Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer were unique.
In the latest Tennis Legends vodcast by Eurosport, Roland-Garros legend Gustavo Kuerten reveals he's had talks about coaching Stefanos Tsitsipas.
As part of our #YouSayWePlay special programming, we look back to Monica Seles' stunning win over Steffi Graf at Roland-Garros in 1992.