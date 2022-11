Tennis

Dominic Stricker and Jack Draper take wins at the Next Gen ATP Finals

Dominic Stricker and Jack Draper comfortably won their round robin matches at the Next Gen ATP Finals in Milan on Thursday. Stricker defeated Chun-Hsin Tseng 4-2 4-1 4-2, while Draper defeated Lorenzo Musetti 4-1 4-0 4-3 (7-3). Credit: Amazon Prime.

