Dominic Thiem beats Jannik Sinner, Matteo Berrettini battles past Roberto Bautista Agut

Dominic Thiem at the Bett1 Aces in Berlin.

Dominic Thiem won his first match at the Bett1 Aces in Berlin as he beat Jannik Sinner in straight sets.

The world No 3, who has been busy over the last month playing at the Adria Tour, Ultimate Tennis Showdown and Thiem’s 7, won 6-3 7-6 (7-5).

Thiem broke once in the first set and then edged the tie-break in the second set after both players held serve throughout.

Play Icon

Tennis Highlights: Matteo Berrettini beats Roberto Bautista Agut at Bett1 Aces 3 HOURS AGO

Ultimate Tennis Showdown champion Matteo Berrettini also made a winning start in Berlin as he beat Roberto Bautista Agut.

Play Icon WATCH Highlights: Matteo Berrettini beats Roberto Bautista Agut at Bett1 Aces 00:02:54

Berrettini, who beat Stefanos Tsitsipas in the UTS final on Sunday, dropped the opening set but battled back to win 4-6 6-3 10-6.

World No 5 Elina Svitolina won 7-6 (7-2) 6-3 against Anastasija Sevastova.

Play Icon

Tennis Amazing point with two tweeners from Jannik Sinner and Tommy Haas YESTERDAY AT 15:12