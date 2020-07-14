Tennis

Dominic Thiem beats Jannik Sinner, Matteo Berrettini battles past Roberto Bautista Agut

Dominic Thiem at the Bett1 Aces in Berlin.

Image credit: Getty Images

ByJames Walker-Roberts
an hour ago | Updated 2 minutes ago

Dominic Thiem won his first match at the Bett1 Aces in Berlin as he beat Jannik Sinner in straight sets.

The world No 3, who has been busy over the last month playing at the Adria Tour, Ultimate Tennis Showdown and Thiem’s 7, won 6-3 7-6 (7-5).

Thiem broke once in the first set and then edged the tie-break in the second set after both players held serve throughout.

Ultimate Tennis Showdown champion Matteo Berrettini also made a winning start in Berlin as he beat Roberto Bautista Agut.

Berrettini, who beat Stefanos Tsitsipas in the UTS final on Sunday, dropped the opening set but battled back to win 4-6 6-3 10-6.

World No 5 Elina Svitolina won 7-6 (7-2) 6-3 against Anastasija Sevastova.

Tennis
