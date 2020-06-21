Dominic Thiem beats Stefanos Tsitsipas at Ultimate Tennis Showdown

Dominic Thiem beat Stefanos Tsitsipas 3-1 at the Ultimate Tennis Showdown on Sunday.

Tsitsipas had been in good form but lost 12-15, 13-11, 13-16 13-14 to the world No 3, who won the first leg of the Adria Tour last weekend.

Corentin Moutet, Matteo Berrettini and Richard Gasquet started the day with 4-0 victories.

Moutet thrashed Alexei Popyrin while Berrettini overcame Benoit Paire, who grew increasingly frustrated during the contest and threw his racket in anger after losing a point.

Gasquet was too good for Dustin Brown as he hit an array of winners in a straight-sets win.

David Goffin and Feliciano Lopez served up a closer contest, with the Belgian coming through in a sudden death tiebreak.

