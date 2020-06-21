Tennis

Dominic Thiem beats Stefanos Tsitsipas at Ultimate Tennis Showdown

Dominic Thiem | Tennis | ESP Player Feature

Image credit: Getty Images

ByEurosport UK
an hour ago | Updated 22 minutes ago

Dominic Thiem beat Stefanos Tsitsipas 3-1 at the Ultimate Tennis Showdown on Sunday.

Tsitsipas had been in good form but lost 12-15, 13-11, 13-16 13-14 to the world No 3, who won the first leg of the Adria Tour last weekend.

  • Adria Tour final cancelled after Grigor Dimitrov tests positive for coronavirus
Play Icon
Adria Tour

'We did all we could' - Adria Tour organisers react to Grigor Dimitrov's positive coronavirus test

AN HOUR AGO

Corentin Moutet, Matteo Berrettini and Richard Gasquet started the day with 4-0 victories.

Moutet thrashed Alexei Popyrin while Berrettini overcame Benoit Paire, who grew increasingly frustrated during the contest and threw his racket in anger after losing a point.

Play Icon
WATCH

Angry Benoit Paire throws racket during loss to Matteo Berrettini at Ultimate Tennis Showdown

00:00:58

Gasquet was too good for Dustin Brown as he hit an array of winners in a straight-sets win.

Play Icon
WATCH

Ultimate Tennis Showdown highlights: Richard Gasquet beats Dustin Brown

00:02:05

David Goffin and Feliciano Lopez served up a closer contest, with the Belgian coming through in a sudden death tiebreak.

