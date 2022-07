Tennis

Dominic Thiem eases past Alexander Shevchenko in Kitzbuhel Open

Former US Open champion Dominic Thiem's comeback continued at his home Kitzbuhel Open on Tuesday with a straight sets win over Russian Alexander Shevchenko. Thiem - down to 199 in the world after a long injury lay-off - showed signs of returning to form. Credit: Amazon Prime.

00:01:12, an hour ago