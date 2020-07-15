Dominic Thiem fights back against Matteo Berrettini to win Bett1 Aces

Dominic Thiem fought back from a set down to overcome Matteo Berrettini in a match tie-break to win Bett1 Aces at the Steffi Graf Stadium in Berlin.

The Austrian world number three hit 10 winners to his opponent’s six to win 6(4)-7 6-4 10-8 in one hour and 31 minutes.

“I think there was a changing point in the second set where I saved two break points. I got really lucky with a drop shot that came off the frame [to defend one break point],” Thiem said after the match.

But in general I think we both served really well. However, during one game I managed to get all my returns in and that’s where I broke him. But in general it was a very close match.

“Match tie-breaks are always very close but I guess I was the luckiest today.”

Neither player could fashion a break opportunity in a hard-fought first set that was settled by a tie-breaker that Thiem had led 4-1. However, Berrettini, fresh from winning the Ultimate Tennis Showdown, reeled off the next six points in succession to seal the first set.

Thiem’s rhythm deserted him as he appeared unsettled, and he offered up two break points early in the second set. However, the Austrian defended them before dominating the rest of the second stanza – sealing a decisive break in the seventh game of the set – to send the match to a tie-break.

Thiem maintained the momentum in the tie-break and took the third match point on offer to seal the title.

Elina Svitolina and Petra Kvitova were set to contest the women’s final after the men’s, but bad light meant saw it postponed until Friday.

