Dominic Thiem's fortunes have taken another turn for the worse after announcing that his return to tennis has been halted by a positive Covid test.

Since winning the 2020 US Open, the 28-year-old has struggled desperately with poor form and a serious wrist injury and his appearance at the Marbella Challenger on Tuesday was the first time he had played a competitive match in nine months.

But it seems that lady luck isn't quite ready to be on his side just yet, as he now faces yet another period of absence.

Posting a statement to Instagram, the Austrian said: "Looks like lately the good news don’t last long...last night after dinner, I started feeling unwell and didn’t have a good night.

"After developing mild symptoms I decided to take a test this morning, which came back positive for COVID-19.

"Now I have to wait and see how it develops. I'll keep you posted.

"Thank you all in advance for your support!"

As part of his ongoing return, Thiem had been set to take part in the Grand Prix Hassan II ATP 250 event in Marrakech next week, but that appearance will now be scrubbed from his schedule.

