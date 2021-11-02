Dominic Thiem has revealed that he has been vaccinated and plans to return to action in Abu Dhabi in December to prepare for the 2022 Australian Open.

But he now hopes to play at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi, which runs from December 16-18 and could also feature Rafael Nadal, Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu.

“I’ll be returning to competition in December and will be playing the MWTC 2021 in Abu Dhabi – with the objective to return to the tour for the 2022 Australian Open,” he wrote on Instagram.

“I was keen to find the right opportunity to make my return to the court and the Mubadala World Tennis Championship comes at a great time. The Championship offers the perfect environment to continue my comeback and play against the top guys on tour.

“Needless to say that the vaccine is needed to play both events, and in my case I have already been vaccinated.”

Thiem suggested last month that he was going to wait for a new protein vaccine from the American producer Novavax after being encouraged to do so by his doctor, although he added that he would also opt for one of the vaccines already approved if he had no other choice.

“I saw recently some news about this and I had made it very clear that I would get vaccinated," he said on Tuesday. "Hopefully the next time things won’t be taken this far as I saw last week.”

While Thiem has declared his vaccination status, the top two men in the world, Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev, have been reluctant to do so and their participation at the Australian Open is unclear.

Victoria’s Premier, Daniel Andrews, said recently that no unvaccinated players will be permitted to play in the tournament, which starts on January 17.

Thiem, who is ranked ninth in the world, says his recovery from injury is going well.

“I am very happy to announce that my recovery is going well. The MRI I did today showed that my wrist injury has improved significantly. A couple of weeks ago I started playing with soft balls and was able to switch to normal tennis balls during yesterday's practise session.

“My team and I strongly believe that I’ll be ready to make my comeback to competition later this year.”

