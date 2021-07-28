Dominic Thiem’s defence of his US Open title looks in doubt after his coach Nicolas Massu admitted he is still “several weeks” away from knowing when he will return to the ATP Tour.

He has posted a video on social media showing him hitting with his left hand while his right hand was still strapped. However, he has withdrawn from events in Cincinnati and Toronto next month and it is unclear when he will return to action.

“The wrist is an area that to return to competition has to be perfect," Massu told Punto de Break.

“Whenever that is, do it 100 percent so it does not become chronic. There are still several weeks to know when exactly he will be able to return."

Thiem’s victory at the US Open was his first Grand Slam success after losing in three previous finals.

However, his form this season has been inconsistent and he missed nearly two months to take time to “reset”.

“He continues to advance with his recovery, every day we are in contact and also with the doctors,” added Massu.

“He was unlucky, he was playing well in Mallorca, motivated, we saw him happy on the court…but sometimes things happen that you don't expect. Now it's time to go very calmly, respecting the deadlines.”

Thiem’s form has seen him fall from a career-high ranking of No 3 in 2020 to No 6 in the world.

His record this year is 9-9 with his best performance coming at the Madrid Open when he made the semi-finals.

“All athletes go through situations like this,” said Massu.

“I remember months ago that everyone pointed to him thinking that he would be the next No 1. Before winning the US Open, the question was when was he going to win his first Grand Slam. That's the sport, they are always asking you about things that come after, when you get top 10 they ask you when you will be top five.

“Athletes have to adapt to these pressures, which are normal, especially at these levels. Good moments should be taken calmly, with the same calm as bad moments, that is the key, accept the processes. I know perfectly everything that works, I know what a good person he is and I know that everything he won is because he deserves it.

