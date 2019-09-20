Austrian world no.5 Thiem put an end to a losing streak stretching back to the Canadian Open in early August by winning a nail-biting third-set Super Tiebreak with Canadian Shapovalov.

Thiem broke Shapovalov's serve early on and never faced a break point off his own serve in a dominant first set performance.

Video - Thiem downs Shapovalov in Laver Cup opener 03:05

But the second set saw the Canadian world no.20 turn the pressure up on his opponent, breaking Thiem to love late in the second set to take the match to a final set Super Tiebreak.

Shapovalov fought back from two points down on three occasions to keep the match alive, and went from 5-7 down to earn two match points at 9-7 up. Thiem survived, winning the next two and levelling the scores at 9-9, and wasted a match point himself minutes later before finally taking the set 13-11.

Jack Sock beat Fabio Fognini 6-1 7-6 in the afternoon singles to level for the rest of the world team against Europe.