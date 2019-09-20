Eurosport
Thiem wins Laver Cup opener against Shapovalov
Dominic Thiem wins Laver Cup opener 6-4 5-7 13-11 against Denis Shapovalov as Europe level in Geneva.
Austrian world no.5 Thiem put an end to a losing streak stretching back to the Canadian Open in early August by winning a nail-biting third-set Super Tiebreak with Canadian Shapovalov.
- Watch the Laver Cup LIVE on Eurosport and the Eurosport player
- 'I was surprised' - Federer on Nadal and Djokovic's training before Laver Cup
Thiem broke Shapovalov's serve early on and never faced a break point off his own serve in a dominant first set performance.
But the second set saw the Canadian world no.20 turn the pressure up on his opponent, breaking Thiem to love late in the second set to take the match to a final set Super Tiebreak.
Shapovalov fought back from two points down on three occasions to keep the match alive, and went from 5-7 down to earn two match points at 9-7 up. Thiem survived, winning the next two and levelling the scores at 9-9, and wasted a match point himself minutes later before finally taking the set 13-11.
Jack Sock beat Fabio Fognini 6-1 7-6 in the afternoon singles to level for the rest of the world team against Europe.