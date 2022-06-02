Kingston ace Jodie Burrage is revelling in her Surbiton Trophy success after picking up both singles and doubles victories on Thursday.

Burrage, who is on the LTA's Pro Scholarship Programme, the highest level of support for players aged 16-24, secured a 6-4 6-4 win over Kateryna Baindl to progress to the quarter-final of the singles draw.

And she and Eden Silva backed that up with a 6-0 6-3 win in the opening round of the women's doubles against fourth seeds Mariam Bolkvadze and Estelle Cascino.

"It's been a really good day for me," said Burrage. "I've obviously got through both singles and doubles. I've played some really good stuff and I feel really confident and calm going into the next rounds, and just enjoying being back on the grass. I'm really happy.

"It definitely helped me getting through singles in straight sets. I went a break down in the second but I knew she'd finished a match off earlier today, I knew she would be a little bit tired.

"I had really good energy, I was really positive with myself and really closed out the match well. I was really calm and just managed to get it done.

I've been working pretty hard behind the scenes on the physical side and mental side. I feel like my game has been there for a while but those areas have needed to improve. It's just nice to see the work I've put in and get some results for it. I'm just really happy with where I'm at currently."

The 23-year-old's campaigns in south west London continue on Friday, with a meeting against sixth seed Mihaela Buzarnescu in her singles quarter-final and Beth Grey and Lily Miyazaki up against her and Silva in doubles.

"I've seen her [Buzarnescu] play a few matches. She makes a tonne of balls. I'm probably going to have a watch of her tonight and get a little bit more information, but I've just got to keep focusing on myself and what I need to do.

"I love playing doubles. I'm so chilled on the court and a like having a lot of fun. Me and Eden get on really well and she's a great doubles player.

"She kind of carries me and makes all the decisions so it's really easy for me and I'm loving playing with her."

