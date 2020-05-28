Tennis

Dressed for French Open, Kvitova wins all-Czech crown on return to action

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Petra Kvitova

Image credit: Getty Images

ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated 30 minutes ago

World number 12 Petra Kvitova returned to court dressed for the French Open but was happy to triumph in the women's draw at an all-Czech tournament on Thursday as the sports world starts to slowly return from the novel coronavirus shutdown.

The Prague tournament - played among the top Czech men's and women's players but without fans and with ball boys and girls wearing gloves and face masks - was one of the first after professional tennis was suspended in early March as the world went into lockdown to contain the spread of the virus.

More tournaments are planned elsewhere, while some exhibition events without fans have already been played in countries such as Germany and the United States.

Play Icon
Tennis

From watching hero Graf to winning the French Open herself – Henin on her favourite RG moments

6 HOURS AGO

With the French Open originally set to take place this week, Kvitova wore the clothing collection she had ready for the season's second Grand Slam.

Play Icon
WATCH

Tennis Legends: Who will dominate when tennis returns?

00:04:29

"If there will be the French Open, then Nike has something else for me," Kvitova, twice Wimbledon champion, said.

"I played better every day, so that is very positive," she added on her return to action.

The Prague event was missing world number three Karolina Pliskova and last year's French Open finalist Marketa Vondrousova.

That left Kvitova to take on Karolina Muchova, ranked 26th in the world, in the final where they tapped rackets instead of hands when the match ended.

Kvitova did not drop a set in the three-round tournament, beating Muchova 6-3 6-3 in a rain-delayed match at a tennis club in the Czech capital.

Kvitova last played at the Qatar Open in February where she lost in the final to Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka.

Going into this week she had said finding rhythm and playing without fans would be the hardest part about returning.

In the men's draw, 20-year-old Michael Vrbensky beat Zdenek Kolar 6-4 6-7(5) 10-8. The 405th ranked Vrbensky had beaten top seed Jiri Vesely, ranked 65th, in the first round. (Reporting by Robert Muller; Writing by Jason Hovet; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Roland-Garros

#YouSayWePlay - Vote to watch your favourite vintage women's final at Roland-Garros

11 HOURS AGO
Roland-Garros

#YouSayWePlay week two - Vote on favourite finals, comebacks and controversies

11 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
Tennis
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Roland-Garros

#YouSayWePlay - Vote to watch your favourite vintage women's final at Roland-Garros

11 HOURS AGO
Roland-Garros

#YouSayWePlay week two - Vote on favourite finals, comebacks and controversies

11 HOURS AGO
Tennis

Auger-Aliassime joins Goffin and Fognini in UTS league

A DAY AGO
Tennis

Murray and Konta set for British Tour as elite-level tennis returns

YESTERDAY AT 10:08

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Tennis

From watching hero Graf to winning the French Open herself – Henin on her favourite RG moments

00:01:46
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Tennis Legends: Who will dominate when tennis returns?

00:04:29
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

YSWP: Is Mary Pierce's lob-tweener from RG 2000 the best shot ever?

00:00:30
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

#YouSayWePlay - Noah defeats defending champion Wilander

00:03:52
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Transfers

Icardi's decision and why that impacts Lautaro - Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 13:41
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Tennis Legends: Who will dominate when tennis returns?

YESTERDAY AT 11:09
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

'Responsibility is to save the tournament, at any cost' - RG director on Tennis Legends

26/05/2020 AT 15:34
Play Icon
Cricket

South Africa suspends all activities for 60 days

16/03/2020 AT 14:23
Rugby

French minister confirms postponement of France v Ireland Six Nations match

09/03/2020 AT 12:12
UK Championship

Ronnie O'Sullivan 10-6 Mark Allen - the final as it happened

09/12/2018 AT 22:13
Play Icon
Tennis

When Nadal got annoyed by a baby - Roland-Garros 2019

24/05/2020 AT 09:00
Play Icon
Play Icon
Superbikes

Carl Fogarty relives Hockenheim 1996, one of the great races of his career - Whit and Friends

23/05/2020 AT 14:07
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

'How do I beat Roger?' - 'Rafa Nadal' interviews John McEnroe

20/05/2020 AT 12:27
Play Icon
Motorcycling

Bike legend Bayliss makes racing comeback at 48

13/12/2017 AT 09:52
BinckBank Tour

Boom grabs stage five victory to edge ahead of Sagan

11/08/2017 AT 19:14
Football

Why Payet is unlikely to be celebrating a call-up for France’s Euro 2016 squad

22/02/2016 AT 17:00
View more

What's On (2)

Previous article#YouSayWePlay - Vote to watch your favourite vintage women's final at Roland-Garros
Next articleAustrian leaders Linz docked six points for breaking coronavirus rules