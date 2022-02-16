Defending champion Garbine Muguruza, second seed Barbora Krejcikova, sixth seed Iga Swiatek and 10th seed Elina Svitolina all crashed out on a day of upsets at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.

The only top-10 seeds left in the tournament are second seed Aryna Sabalenka and eighth seed Ons Jabeur.

Ad

Sabalenka faces Petra Kvitova in the last 16 on Wednesday while Jabeur takes on Jessica Pegula.

Tennis 'She's the best, like Federer' - Barty lauded by WTA rivals after Australian Open win 14/02/2022 AT 12:21

Swiatek fell in an entertaining tussle with Jelena Ostapenko that featured 16 breaks of serve.

Ostapenko came through 4-6 6-1 7-6(4) to secure her third win in a row over the 2020 French Open champion and reach the quarter-finals.

Lucky loser Jil Teichmann took out two-time champion Svitolina 7-6(0) 6-2.

Qualifier Dayana Yastremska ousted second seed Krejcikova 6-3 7-6(3) while Muguruza lost 3-6 6-4 6-4 to world No 31 Veronika Kudermetova.

Kudermetova will face Teichmann in the quarter-finals while Ostapenko awaits either Kvitova or Sabalenka.

Simona Halep is also in action later on Wednesday against fellow Romanian Elena-Gabriela Ruse.

- - -

Watch every event live from Beijing 2022 across Eurosport, the Eurosport app and discovery+

Australian Open 'I had to pick it up' - Krejcikova rages after getting time violation 21/01/2022 AT 11:56