Popovic tested positive but argued it was a 'false positive' because he already had contracted the virus earlier this year, saying he was "full of antibodies".

Dzumhur and Popovic said they were denied a second test by French Open organisers, the French tennis federation (FFT), with Popovic saying a new test he underwent returned negative, according to French sports daily L'Equipe.

Roland-Garros Gulbis fumes at photographer in qualifying defeat to Cecchinato 2 HOURS AGO

"It's a scandal and a huge frustration," Popovic told L'Equipe on Tuesday.

"I'm sure we're going to win in court. They're going to pay a lot for this. It makes me crazy."

Six players have already been denied playing in the qualification phase amid positive coronavirus tests.

The main draw starts on Sunday.

The FFT was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Roland-Garros Andy Murray practice ahead of 2020 French Open 3 HOURS AGO