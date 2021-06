Tennis

'Each match could be my last one' - Andy Murray after Benoît Paire win at Queen's

Andy Murray said on Tuesday that his long return from injury has taught him to try not to get too stressed by the demands and pressures of top-level tennis. However, he did admit that his latest comeback might not last. "I'm always sort of telling myself - and maybe it's not the best mindset - but each match could be my last one, you know, that I play now," he said.

00:01:13, 23 minutes ago