Elina Svitolina blasts past Petra Kvitova to win Bett1 Aces Berlin

Elena Svitolina gewinnt Finale in Berlin gegen Petra Kvitova

Elina Svitolina has won the Bett1 Aces Berlin exhibition final 3-6, 6-1, 10-5 in just under an hour and a half against Petra Kvitova.

In a hard-fought finale where baseline play dominated, Kvitova broke Svitolina's serve three times en route to wrapping up the first set. Svitolina's unforced error secured Kvitova set point.

However, Svitolina bounced back in brutal fashion, dispatching Kvitova 6-1 as she greatly improved on winning points off her first serve.

Into the third and final set, a 10-point match tiebreaker, and Svitolina won it in style by crashing down an ace with four match points to spare.

