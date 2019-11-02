Getty Images
Svitolina makes second straight WTA final
Elina Svitolina has reached her second successive WTA final after opponent Belinda Bencic retired hurt in the third set.
The Ukrainian was 7-5, 3-6 4-1 up when Bencic judged her upper right leg injury, which she had treatment on in the first set, was restricting her from being competitive.
Svitolina will now play the winner of top two seeds Ashleigh Barty and Karolina Pliskova which is currently underway.
More to follow
