A new annual ATP and WTA mixed tournament will be launched next year which will allow men and women to represent their countries together, according to a report.

The Times claims the ‘United Cup’ will replace the male-only ATP Cup as the curtain-raiser to the season.

Ad

It will be held in various cities across Australia before the Australian Open in January, allowing Emma Raducanu, Andy Murray and Cameron Norrie to team up for Great Britain.

US Open A ‘miracle’ Nadal won two Grand Slams this year, says Wilander 11 HOURS AGO

ATP and WTA players will be given the opportunity to represent their country together in the new team competition, with ranking points up for grabs as well as lucrative earnings.

“Millions of pounds of prize money will be on offer for those playing in the competition,” the article states.

It is essentially a revival of the Hopman Cup, which was staged in Perth before it was axed in 2019 in favour of the ATP Cup.

The Hopman Cup was a popular mixed invitational event that ran for 25 years.

Former champions include Roger Federer and Serena Williams, with Murray, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal all taking part down the years also.

US Open 'He has a perfect game' - Wilander, Corretja laud 'unbelievable' Tiafoe 19 HOURS AGO