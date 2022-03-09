Chris Evert believes that Emma Raducanu has a "target on her back" for the remainder of the 2022 season.

Raducanu has won only three matches in six events since becoming a Grand Slam champion last year. She lost in the second round at this year's Australian Open in January after struggling with a blister on her racquet hand.

Eurosport tennis expert Evert, who won 18 Grand Slam singles titles in her illustrious career, believes opponents are starting to work out Raducanu's game now that she is a more familiar face on the tour.

"I think Raducanu has a high ceiling," she said.

"I don't know when we're going to see it because there's so many great players out there, and I think she's still young and she still can improve her game.

"It's so human to have a little bit of a downfall after you win your first Grand Slam. Most of the women who have won their first Grand Slam title have done that, where all of a sudden they're not winning anymore. They're not as dominant as people think they should be.

"Even though she's gotten a lot of endorsements and she's raking in the money, I genuinely feel that tennis is still the number one priority in her mind. I do believe she's working hard at her game. But it's going to be tough because now she has a target on her back and now all the players are gunning for it.

"They know she doesn't have the confidence that she had at the US Open or the unpredictability. They know her game. After a newcomer wins a Grand Slam, every coach is getting statistics finding out 'does she get more crosscourt forehands or more down the line forehands? Where does she go with her first serve normally?'

"They study the player, and now the word is out with all of her patterns.

"She feels a little bit more pressure. So she's not winning matches, but I feel with time and work, she will get, I think, at the top of the game. I'm not saying number one, but I think she'll be very much a top five player."

Raducanu is a doubt for this week's Indian Wells with the main draw set to get underway on Friday. The world No.13 has a first-round bye and could face Ukrainian Dayana Yastremska in the second round of the tournament.

If she is fit to play, Evert believes Raducanu can go far in the tournament if she can continue to exude confidence.

"I am very impressed with Emma," she added.

"Not only her composure, but I'm very impressed with her realistic thinking about her game. And she has a lot of common sense and it comes off in her interviews and I'm very impressed with that.

"If she keeps well grounded and working hard, it's going to happen for her and it'll even be sweeter this next time around."

