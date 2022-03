Tennis

Emma Raducanu leads Ash Barty tributes, 'really respects' the Australian's decision to retire from tennis

Emma Raducanu says she "really respects" Ash Barty's decision to retire from tennis at the age of 25. The Australian star, who became the first home player to win an Australian Open singles title in 44 years in January, shocked the sporting world on social media on Wednesday as she said she was leaving tennis behind to "chase other dreams".

00:02:02, 18 minutes ago