Tennis

Emma Raducanu must be 'given time' - Justine Henin warns about 'dangers' ahead of Australian Open

British No 1 Emma Raducanu, who had never won a WTA Tour match before sealing her first Grand Slam at Flushing Meadows, crashed out of the second round at Indian Wells on her return to the court and reached the quarter-finals of the Transylvania Open last month. Eurosport's Justine Henin has said that Raducanu must be given time to develop and to deal with pressure on and off the court.

00:02:47, an hour ago