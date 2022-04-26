Barry Cowan believes Emma Raducanu’s decision to fire another coach after a short spell together is a “worry” at this stage of her career.

The move comes soon after Raducanu’s best results of the year as she won her first professional clay match in the Billie Jean King Cup and then reached the last 16 of the Stuttgart Open, losing to world No. 1 Iga Swiatek.

Raducanu will now be looking for a fourth coach in less than a year, having split from Nigel Sears after Wimbledon and then not renewing Andrew Richardson's contract despite winning the US Open.

“Jokingly it’s like she started to do better so maybe a new coach was required!” former tennis professional Cowan told Sky Sports.

“That’s kind of been the theme with Emma since Wimbledon. I think it’s a worry. I have consistently said that what I’ve felt Emma needs is someone in her corner consistently. She is not able to have that.

“Moving forward it will be interesting to see who she works with. At this stage of any player’s career they are the most important years and the years when you need a consistent voice off the court and also on the court. Emma is not going to have that at the moment because she is looking for a new coach.”

Raducanu will work with the Lawn Tennis Association’s head of women's coaching Iain Bates at the Madrid Open this week.

She said she enjoyed the "strong chemistry" with Beltz, who worked with former world No. 1 Angelique Kerber when she won the Australian Open and US Open, but felt it was best to make a change.

Cowan added: “Anyone who is not involved in the sport would think that’s a bit strange, she’s looking for a new coach. Most importantly, whoever she hires next this really does need to be someone who is with her for a long period of time because you can’t keep changing coach.

“You can maybe get away with it once or twice but you can’t keep changing coaches every four or five months and think long term that’s going to be a benefit.”

Raducanu will face Tereza Martincova in her first match at the Madrid Open on Thursday, April 28.

The world No. 11 beat Martincova in straight sets at the Billie Jean King Cup two weeks ago.

