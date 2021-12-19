Emma Raducanu capped a stunning rise in 2021 by being named BBC Sports Personality of the Year.

The British teenager was a total unknown 12 months ago, and even had to pay entry fees for low-level tournaments.

Ad

But she ended it with brand deals with Dior and Tiffany, and a Sports Personality of the Year gong.

Tennis 'It depends on surface' - Murray says location is key when deciding the best of Big Three 9 HOURS AGO

All the accolades and sponsorship deals were won on the back of her stunning success at the US Open.

Raducanu became the first British woman to win a Grand Slam singles title since Virginia Wade in 1977.

Her win in New York came weeks after she announced herself on the major stage with a run to the fourth round at Wimbledon, where she was forced to retire after falling ill.

She proved her efforts at Wimbledon were no fluke by beating Leylah Fernandez in straight sets in the final.

Raducanu took top sport in the award, beating Tom Daley into second and Adam Peaty into third.

Teenager Sky Brown, who won many admirers with her efforts and effervescence in taking bronze in skateboarding at the Olympics, was named Young Sports Personality of the Year.

England's footballers were named Team of the Year for the run to the European Championship final, with Gareth Southgate named Coach of the Year.

Rachael Blackmore, who became the first woman to win the Grand National, was named World Sport Star of the Year.

Tennis Murray will train away from UK National Tennis Centre due to rising COVID cases A DAY AGO