Emma Raducanu has pulled out of the Transylvania Open with a wrist injury.

The 19-year-old was hoping to make a swift return to the court in Romania, where her father was born, but has now withdrawn. The WTA 250 event starts on October 8.

"Unfortunately, Emma will not be with us at this edition of the Transylvania Open, due to an injury," a tournament statement said.

"We know that many fans wanted to see the player with Romanian origins on the court, and we would have liked to offer them this experience.

“However, tennis is unpredictable, and in such situations the only solution is recovery. We wish Emma the best of health and get back on the field as soon as possible."

Raducanu reached her first semi-final since her stunning run to the US Open trophy in 2021 but retired injured when trailing Jelena Ostapenko in the third set.

She now faces a race to be fit for the Guadalajara Open, which starts on October 17, and is expected to be her final event of the season.

Raducanu has slipped down the world rankings after falling at the first hurdle during her US Open defence and is currently ranked 67th in the world.

