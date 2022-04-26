Emma Raducanu has parted ways with her latest coach, Torben Beltz, after just five months together in order to pursue a "new training model".

The US Open champion only announced that Beltz was to be her coach in November, but already it has been decided that she is going to move in another direction.

Ad

The 19-year-old confirmed the decision in a statement, which included the fact that the LTA would be supporting her in the interim while she plots her next coaching set up.

WTA Stuttgart Swiatek powers past Raducanu to make semi-finals 22/04/2022 AT 19:32

"I want to thank Torben for his coaching, professionalism and dedication over the last half a year," Raducanu said.

"He has a huge heart and I have enjoyed our strong chemistry during the time together.

"I feel the best direction for my development is to transition to a new training model with the LTA supporting in the interim."

‘I was in exam halls’ – Raducanu rejects Swiatek breakthrough comparisons

The world No. 11 has not had a settled coaching partnership with Nigel Sears replaced by Andrew Richardson after last year's Wimbledon for her historic US Open run. However, Richardson's contract was not renewed.

The 45-year-old Beltz has a sterling coaching reputation, having been alongside former world No. 1 Angelique Kerber as the German triumphed at the Australian Open and US Open in 2016.

- - -

Stream the 2022 French Open live and on-demand on discovery+

WTA Stuttgart Exclusive: ‘I was in exam halls’ – Raducanu rejects Swiatek breakthrough comparisons 22/04/2022 AT 09:10