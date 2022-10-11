Emma Raducanu has reportedly parted company with coach Dmitry Tursunov and started working with Andy Murray’s former fitness trainer Jez Green.

Former world No. 20 Tursunov joined Raducanu’s coaching team earlier in the summer and worked with her at the US Open, where she lost in the first round as defending champion.

He was also with Raducanu at the Ostrava Open earlier this month.

However, according to several reports - including in the Times - Tursunov has left the position to join an as yet unnamed rival player, with that partnership possibly beginning as soon as next week.

Raducanu, who is currently not playing on the WTA Tour due to a wrist injury , is now reportedly working with Green, who was with Murray from 2007-2014 and turned him into a player - alongside Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal - that helped re-draw notions of what was possible in the sport from a physical standpoint.

Green has also worked with Alexander Zverev and Dominic Thiem.

Tursunov is the fourth coach to leave Raducanu’s team in the last 16 months after Nigel Sears, Andrew Richardson and Torben Beltz.

It will be hoped that Green can help reduce the niggling injury issues which have disrupted Raducanu’s season and potentially prevented further progress.

Emma Raducanu Image credit: Getty Images

It is understood that Raducanu has enlisted Green for the remainder of 2022, with an option to continue their arrangement into next year.

Raducanu is hoping to be fit to play in the Billie Jean King Cup finals in Glasgow in November, which is set to be her final competitive appearance of a difficult 2022 campaign.

The 19-year-old has lost more matches - 19 - than she has won - 17 - so far this year, and has a win percentage of just 47.2%.

