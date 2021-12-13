Emma Raducanu will miss the Mubadala World Tennis Championship after testing positive for Covid-19, tournament organisers have announced.

"Mubadala World Tennis Championship organisers regrettably confirm that Emma Raducanu has tested positive for Covid-19 and has withdrawn from this week's championship," read a statement on social media.

"Emma is now isolating and following all necessary protocols. We wish her a quick recovery and hope to see her back on the court soon."

More to follow...

