Emma Raducanu will play in Great Britain for the first time since her US Open win she faces Elena-Gabriela Ruse at the Champions Tennis event at the Royal Albert Hall in November.

The 19-year-old caused one of the biggest shocks in tennis history when she came through qualifying to win in New York in the summer.

Ad

Since then she has played three tournaments in Indian Wells, Cluj and Linz, winning two of five matches.

WTA Linz 'Harsh comments' - Schett defends Raducanu after Jones views 11/11/2021 AT 12:43

The Champions Tennis runs from November 25 to 28 and Romanian Ruse will be a familiar opponent for Raducanu.

The pair practised together at last month's Transylvanian Open and also went out for dinner.

“We started to be friends, she’s a nice person,” Ruse told the Guardian last month.

“I enjoy the time with her so much. She is speaking really good Romanian but she’s so shy to do it.”

After competing in London, Raducanu will take a break travelling to the Mubadala World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi, which runs from December 16-18.

She will likely go from there to Australia as she prepares to play the Australian Open for the first time in January.

Tennis 'It shows anything is possible' - How Raducanu's rise is inspiring Britain's Next Gen 10/11/2021 AT 10:50