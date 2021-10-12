Emma Raducanu will start her Australian Open preparations by playing an exhibition event in the Middle East in December.

Serena Williams, Venus Williams and Maria Sharapova have played in the women’s event in the past while Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Andy Murray have competed in the men’s event.

It has not yet been confirmed who Raducanu will be facing.

“I’ve never been to Abu Dhabi and can’t wait to go and play in the championship,” she said.

“I know the UAE is celebrating its 50th anniversary at the beginning of December, so I’m sure it’s going to be amazing there and I’m excited to experience everything the country has to offer both at the event and culturally.”

Raducanu is likely to head from Abu Dhabi to Australia ahead of the first Grand Slam of 2022, which starts on January 17.

Players are expected to have to quarantine for 14 days on their arrival in Australia, although the conditions have not been confirmed.

Prior to competing in Abu Dhabi, Raducanu is playing another exhibition event at London’s Royal Albert Hall on November 28.

She is also due to play in the Kremlin Cup next week in Moscow on the WTA Tour before events in Romania and Austria, or potentially the WTA Finals in Mexico if she qualifies.

