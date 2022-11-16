Emma Raducanu will start her 2023 WTA season at the ASB Women’s Classic in Auckland, New Zealand.

The British No. 1 will join world No. 7 Coco Gauff, former US Open champion Sloane Stephens, and Leylah Fernandez, who Raducanu beat in the 2021 US Open final, at the WTA 250 event.

The tournament, which is back on the calendar after a two-year hiatus due to Covid-19, runs from January 2-8.

Raducanu will therefore not be playing for Great Britain at the inaugural United Cup , which starts on December 29.

“I’m really looking forward to coming to New Zealand,” said Raducanu.

“I’ve heard so many good things about the tournament. It is a great way to start off the Australian Open swing.

“I have heard the tournament in New Zealand is great for players and fans. New Zealand is known for its beautiful landscape and nature, so I hope I can get to explore some of the other beautiful parts whilst I’m there.”

Having been as high as No. 10 in the world earlier this year, Raducanu is now ranked at No. 74.

"My goals for 2023 are to again gain more experience on the tour,” added Raducanu.

“It was only my first full year in 2022 and to complete more of the year and remain injury-free as much as possible - that's my biggest goal. A really good physical foundation will hold me in good stead for the future."

Raducanu has not played since early October and missed the recent Billie Jean King Cup Finals in Glasgow due to a wrist injury.

The Australian Open starts on January 16.

“Emma has a huge profile in world tennis and is a young player of immense ability,” said new ASB Women’s Classic tournament director Nicolas Lamperin.

“Clearly her US Open triumph and journey was spectacular and so we are thrilled that Emma has decided to play in Auckland as part of her preparation for the Australian Open."

