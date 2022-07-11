The hard-court season awaits for Emma Raducanu.

The British No. 1 has had a mixed season so far, showing some signs of promise on clay but then suffering another injury issue at the start of the grass season and losing in the second round at Wimbledon to Caroline Garcia. Raducanu will be hoping for an upturn in form over the next two months as she builds up to the defence of her US Open title.

Ad

What's Raducanu's summer schedule?

Wimbledon Wimbledon grades: Who shone? Who came up short? 3 HOURS AGO

Raducanu won the US Open as a qualifier a year ago, pulling off one of the biggest shocks in tennis history. Her preparation for the tournament included playing the WTA 500 Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic, an ITF event in Pennsylvania and a WTA 125 in Chicago, where she made the final. But this year, as British No. 1 and world No. 10, her schedule looks set to be very different.

Raducanu’s post-Wimbledon summer looks set to start at the Citi Open in Washington DC. The WTA tournament has not been held since 2019 due to the Covid-19 pandemic but is back on the calendar this year, running from August 1 to August 7.

Raducanu is signed up to play the Citi Open for the first time, with Andy Murray playing in the ATP event the same week.

“I’m thrilled that the Citi Open is bringing back its WTA tournament and I’m really excited to compete on the courts in DC for the first time,” said Raducanu.

“The past year has been an unforgettable time in my tennis career and I look forward to adding new memories in Washington this summer."

The Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic runs the same week as the Citi Open so Raducanu will not be returning there this year. After the Citi Open it’s on to the National Bank Open in Toronto followed by the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati. Both are WTA 1000 events and run in back-to-back weeks from August 8.

Raducanu has not entered either tournament before but has played hard court WTA 1000 tournaments at Indian Wells (in 2021 and 2022) and the Miami Open (in 2022).

After the Western & Southern Open there is a week featuring two WTA 250 events in Cleveland, USA and Granby, Canada before the US Open starts on August 29.

Emma Raducanu - US Open 2021 Image credit: Getty Images

As Raducanu will be defending champion in New York she will have maximum points to defend and an early exit would see her ranking drop significantly.

With 2,000 points off her ranking, which is what she will be defending at the US Open, Raducanu would currently be outside the top 70.

What has Raducanu said?

Speaking about her schedule after her Wimbledon exit, Raducanu said: “I want to start my preparations on the hard courts. I think that Washington would be a great place to do that.

“Last year I played a lot of matches leading up…I just wanted to give myself a chance really.

“Going back to New York, it's going to be cool because I have got a lot of experiences playing on big courts, playing with people in the stadium, playing with the spotlight on you.

“I don't mind that. I mean, for me, everything is learning. I'm embracing every single moment that is thrown at me.”

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 29: Emma Raducanu of Great Britain in action against Caroline Garcia of France during their Women's Singles Second Round match during day three of The Championships Wimbledon 2022 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on June Image credit: Eurosport

What’s after the US Open?

The WTA calendar has been impacted by the decision to suspend tournaments in China due to concern over the wellbeing of former doubles No. 1 Peng Shuai.

No events will be played in China this year, including the WTA Finals, which were set to be staged in Shenzhen but will be moved to a yet-to-be confirmed destination.

The tour still heads east after the US Open with events in India, Japan and South Korea, before WTA 500 events in Czech Republic and San Diego, and then the final WTA 1000 of the season in Mexico.

Autumn WTA schedule

September 12-18: Japan Open (WTA 250, hard), Chennai Open (WTA 250, hard), Slovenia Open (WTA 125, hard)

September 19-25: Korean Open (WTA 250, hard), Pan Pacific Open (WTA 500, hard), Budapest Open (WTA 125, clay)

September 25-October 2: Tallinn Open (WTA 250, hard), Parma 125 (WTA 125, clay)

October 3-9: Jasmin Open (WTA 250, hard), Ostrava Open (WTA 500, hard)

October 10-16: San Diego Open (WTA 500, hard), Transylvania Open (WTA 250, hard)

October 17-23: Guadalajara Open (WTA 1000, hard), Open Capfinances Rouen Metropole (WTA 125, hard)

October 24-30: Abierto Tampico (WTA 125, hard)

October 31-November 6: WTA Finals (location TBC), Dow Tennis Classic (WTA 125, hard), Puerto Vallarta Open (WTA 125, hard)

Wimbledon Raducanu should seek advice from Sharapova on handling pressure, says Bartoli 07/07/2022 AT 11:24