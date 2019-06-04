Emphatic victory puts Konta into French Open semi-finals

The feat meant the Brit had reached her third Grand Slam semi-final and she becomes the first British woman to reach the semi-finals at the French Open since Jo Durie in 1983.

Before this week, Konta had never even won a main draw match at Roland Garros but she produced another immaculate performance to defeat last year's runner-up and regards her display as a product of the blossoming momentum she has built in recent months.

"To be out here and play one of the best players in the world, and play at the level I did – I am really proud of myself," said the 28-year-old.

"Dealing with the conditions out here; it's super windy and against an opponent like Sloane, who at any point can really run away with a match. I had to be prepared for her to raise her level.

"I was able to keep her on the back foot a little bit and just try to control the points as much as possible.

"I'm so pleased. With each game, I've been building. Not just this tournament but the tournaments preceding this.

"It was a great performance. I'm really pleased with the work I'm doing with my team and overall just enjoying my tennis."

Stephens, who was ranked seventh, was only one of three top-10 seeded players left in the women's draw while Konta was ranked 26th.

The Brit broke the American twice on her way to clinching the first set while she continued her impeccable form at the beginning of the second when she broke Stephens straight away.

Throughout the tournament, Konta has been serving exceptionally well and in the second set, she made 76 per cent of first serves, winning 100 per cent of those points. Up next for the Brit will be Marketa Vondrousova or Petra Martic in the semi-finals, with the pair facing off later on Tuesday.

