Tennis

Enjoy tour of Court Philippe-Chatrier with Alize Lim at French Open 2022 with all the sights of Roland-Garros

Enjoy a tour of Court Philippe-Chatrier with Eurosport's Alize Lim at the French Open 2022 with all the sights of Roland-Garros. Stream the 2022 French Open live and on-demand on discovery+

00:08:18, 21 minutes ago