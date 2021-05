Tennis

Estoril Open 2021: Albert Ramos-Vinolas too good for Alejandro Fokina in semi-final

Credit: Amazon Prime Video. Albert Ramos-Vinolas proved too good for compatriot Alejandro Davidovich Fokina as he completed a 6-1, 6-4 win to reach the final of the Estoril Open on Saturday. He'll face Cameron Norrie of Great Britain in Sunday's final.

00:01:12, 9 minutes ago