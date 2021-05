Tennis

Estoril Open 2021: Cameron Norrie sees off Marin Cilic to reach final

Credit: Amazon Prime Video. Cameron Norrie beat sixth seed Marin Cilic 7-6(5), 7-5 to reach the final of the Estoril Open on Saturday. The 25-year-old from Great Britain, who's ranked 50th in the world, is chasing his first ATP title. Norrie will meet Albert Ramos-Vinolas or Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in Sunday's final.

