Europe win Laver Cup 13-11 after Zverev takes decider

In a much closer contest than the first two runnings of the competition, Zverev and Raonic split the two sets leading to a match tie-break.

Zverev received words of advice from Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal before the sudden death stanza and led throughout eventually clinching it 10-4.

The World team were a match away from victory when they won the first two matches of Sunday, as John Isner and Jack Sock beat Federer and Stefanos Tsitsipas and Taylor Fritz overcame Dominic Thiem, both on match tie-breaks.

Federer beat fatigue to down Isner in two sets to set up the decider and then Zverev, for the second year in succession, was the man who got Team Europe to the magic 13-point mark.

Europe won the inaugural Laver Cup 15-9 in 2017, then retained the cup last year winning 13-8.