Eurosport serves up live Laver Cup coverage to fans across Europe

The agreement grants Eurosport rights to the Laver Cup to more than 50 European markets*, including Switzerland, where this year’s event will be hosted at Palexpo, Geneva, from September 20-22.

“This year’s Laver Cup in Geneva is going to be very special, and we’re delighted to have Eurosport join our family of premium live broadcasters. With a sold-out stadium for the three days of the tournament, we are delighted fans across Europe will be able to watch Eurosport’s extensive coverage on television, and on Eurosport Player,” Tony Godsick, President and CEO of TEAM8, said.

“We are delighted to secure the multi-platform rights to the prestigious Laver Cup event across Europe. Our unrivalled coverage of Grand Slams across Europe and ATP in several European territories has made us the ‘Home of Tennis’ for millions of fans across the continent and we are thrilled to add the Laver Cup to our portfolio of coverage. Once again the biggest names in tennis will be competing on Eurosport in what promises to be another memorable event,” Laurent Prud’homme, Senior Vice President, Rights Acquisitions, Eurosport, said.

Team Europe, who lifted the trophy at the inaugural event in Prague in 2017 and in Chicago in 2018, will be represented by Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, Dominic Thiem, Alexander Zverev, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Fabio Fognini. Team World will be led by John Isner, Milos Raonic, Nick Kyrgios, Taylor Fritz, Denis Shapovalov and Jack Sock.

Laver Cup fast facts:

The inaugural Laver Cup was held at the O2 arena in Prague , Czech Republic , in September 2017, with Team Europe defeating Team World 15-9

in , , in September 2017, with Team Europe defeating Team World 15-9 In September 2018 more than 90,000 fans attended the Laver Cup at the United Center in Chicago , where Team Europe once again edged out Team World to win the second Laver Cup 13-8

, where Team Europe once again edged out Team World to win the second Laver Cup 13-8 The location will rotate between major cities in Europe and the rest of the world each year

*Eurosport has multiplatform rights across Europe, excluding France and the Netherlands.