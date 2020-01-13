The exhibition match, taking place on Wednesday 15 January, will feature a host of the world’s top players on the iconic Rod Laver Court in Melbourne with all proceeds from the event going to the Victorian Bushfire Appeal.



Screened on Eurosport 1 and Eurosport Player across Europe, the event will start at 08:00 GMT. Eurosport’s coverage of Rally for Relief will include call-to-action messages throughout on how viewers can donate.





Rally for Relief is part of the broader Aces for Bushfire Relief program launched by Tennis Australia last week in response to the devastating bushfire crisis across the country. As a proud partner of the Australian Open, Eurosport will support the #Aces4BushFireRelief activity by both pledging money for every ace hit during the tournament as well as providing European wide promotion of Tennis Australia’s effort to raise money for the Bush Fire Relief with its partner,



Andrew Georgiou, President Eurosport & Global Sport Rights, said: "We are all deeply saddened by the devastating events that have been unfolding in Australia.

" Naturally, our thoughts and prayers are with everyone that has been affected by the bushfires and with those fire fighters whose commitment to fight the fire can only be described as super-human. "

“At Discovery and Eurosport, we are only too happy to support Tennis Australia’s activity where we can, whether that be through the screening of the brilliant Rally for Relief event or via promoting #Aces4BushFireRelief fund raising initiative across Europe.”