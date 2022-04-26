Iga Swiatek says her approach to tennis is giving her the “greatest freedom” after she continued her stunning run of form by winning the Stuttgart Open.

Ad

Swiatek has now won 23 matches in a row and has won her last seven finals without dropping a set.

Tennis 'Greatest freedom' - Swiatek relishing unstoppable run with French Open 'on the horizon' AN HOUR AGO

She will be the undoubted favourite for the French Open next month, but is trying to stay in the present with WTA 1000 events coming up in Madrid and Rome.

"Every time the clay season starts you can still see Paris on the horizon, but I try to approach each game with a clean sheet and focus only on the next step, because it gives me a lot," she told Eurosport.

"I saw this season that it’s just easier for me to live this way. Certainly when it comes to tennis and physical preparations the coaches are preparing the top form for Paris, but I have the same mental approach to each game and it gives me the greatest freedom."

Swiatek has emerged as the dominant force on the WTA Tour this year.

She won titles in Qatar and Indian Wells before also winning the Miami Open and replacing Ashleigh Barty as world No.1 following her retirement.

The switch to clay has not proved an obstacle for Swiatek, who only dropped one set in Stuttgart before comfortably dispatching Sabalenka in the final.

“I approach the final just like any other match,” she said.

Swiatek Raducanu Image credit: Eurosport

“I try to use the experienced I gained this season in which I played a lot of finals. Some of them were more stressful, like today. For others I decided that I would play better if I approach this match as I would any other match.

“Every hour spent on the court gave me a lot, so with time I felt more comfortable on this surface. The final match, analysed in terms of purely tennis, was my most solid performance.”

Swiatek is next set to play in the Madrid Open, which starts on April 28.

- - -

Stream the 2022 French Open live and on-demand on discovery+

Tennis Raducanu splits with coach Beltz after just five months to pursue 'new training model' 2 HOURS AGO