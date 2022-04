Tennis

Fabio Fognini beats Arthur Rinderknech to set-up match with Stefanos Tsitsipas

Credit: Amazon Prime. Fabio Fognini was taken to three sets by Arthur Rinderknech before securing a 7-5, 4-6, 6-3 victory in the opening round of the Monte Carlo Masters on Monday. The Italian next faces Stefanos Tsitsipas for a place in the last 16.

00:00:52, an hour ago