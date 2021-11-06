The Russian Tennis Federation will face Switzerland in the final of the Billie Jean King Cup on Saturday.

Bidding for their fifth Billie Jean King Cup title, the Russians booked their place in the final with a 2-1 defeat of the USA on Friday.

Liudmila Samsonova got the Russian Tennis Federation off to a winning start against the Americans as she recovered from going a set down to beat Sloane Stephens 1-6 6-4 6-3.

The USA got back on level terms when Danielle Collins won the second singles match, beating Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-7(11) 7-6(7) 6-2.

That meant the tie went to the deciding doubles match between Veronika Kudermetova and Samsonova, and Shelby Rogers and CoCo Vandeweghe.

Kudermetova and Samsonova won the match in straight sets, 6-3 6-3, to send the Russian Tennis Federation into Saturday’s final.

Switzerland will provide the opposition in Prague after Jil Teichmann and Belinda Bencic gave them a 2-0 victory over Australia.

Teichmann was in dominant mood as she brushed aside Storm Sanders 6-0 6-3 in the opening match of the tie, before Bencic beat Ajla Tomljanovic 6-3 6-2.

Saturday will be Switzerland’s second appearance in the final, 23 years after their first ended in a 3-2 defeat to Spain.

