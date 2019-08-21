Getty Images
Great Britain to face Slovakia in Fed Cup finals qualifier
Great Britain's Fed Cup team will head to Slovakia in February in a bid to reach the 12-team finals next spring.
Great Britain will play the five-match tie for a place in the finals over the weekend of February 7-8.
Great Britain are in the second tier of the Fed Cup rankings. Previously, only eight teams in the competitions' top tier could reach the finals.
However, they now have the chance to make it to the finals from April 14-19 should they overcome Slovakia. The showpiece event is set to be played on clay at the Laszlo Papp Budapest Sports Arena.
The Fed Cup is the largest yearly international team competition in women's sport.
FED CUP 2020 QUALIFYING DRAW
Slovakia vs Great Britain
USA vs Latvia
Netherlands vs Belarus
Romania vs Russia
Brazil vs Germany
Spain vs Japan
Switzerland vs Canada
Belgium vs Kazakhstan