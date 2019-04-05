Fed-Cup Singles
Singles | World Group

A.Tomljanovic VS C.Garcia

10 November 2019 Starting from 06:00

LIVE - Ajla Tomljanovic - Caroline Garcia

Fed-Cup Singles - 10 November 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Ajla Tomljanovic and Caroline Garcia live with Eurosport. The match starts at 06:00 on 10 November 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Ajla Tomljanovic
Ajla
Tomljanovic
AustraliaAustralia
  • Height (m)
    1.8
  • Weight (Kg)
    67
  • Age
    26
ranking
51
Caroline Garcia
Caroline
Garcia
FranceFrance
  • Height (m)
    1.77
  • Weight (Kg)
    61
  • Age
    26
ranking
45
