Fed-Cup Singles
Singles | World Group
A.Tomljanovic VS C.Garcia
10 November 2019 Starting from 06:00
LIVE - Ajla Tomljanovic - Caroline Garcia
Fed-Cup Singles - 10 November 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Ajla Tomljanovic and Caroline Garcia live with Eurosport. The match starts at 06:00 on 10 November 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Ajla
Tomljanovic
Tomljanovic
Australia
- Height (m)1.8
- Weight (Kg)67
- Age26
ranking51
Previous matches
Fed-Cup Singles
Singles
World Group
A.Tomljanovic
1
1
K.Mladenovic
✓
6
6
WTA Moscow
Singles
1st Round
V.Gracheva
✓
6
6
A.Tomljanovic
3
2
WTA Tianjin
Singles
1st Round
V.Kudermetova
✓
6
6
A.Tomljanovic
4
2
WTA Beijing
Singles
2nd Round
A.Tomljanovic
3
6
4
A.Riske
✓
6
3
6
WTA Beijing
Singles
1st Round
Q.Wang
7
5
A
A.Tomljanovic
✓
5
4
View more matches
Caroline
Garcia
Garcia
France
- Height (m)1.77
- Weight (Kg)61
- Age26
ranking45
Previous matches
Fed-Cup Singles
Singles
World Group
A.Barty
✓
6
6
C.Garcia
0
0
WTA Tianjin
Singles
2nd Round
C.Garcia
4
2
Y.Wang
✓
6
6
WTA Tianjin
Singles
1st Round
C.Garcia
✓
2
6
6
A.Potapova
6
2
2
WTA Beijing
Singles
1st Round
C.Garcia
1
1
D.Yastremska
✓
6
6
WTA Wuhan
Singles
2nd Round
A.Barty
✓
4
6
6
C.Garcia
6
4
1
View more matches
