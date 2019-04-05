Fed-Cup Singles
Singles | World Group
Result
A.Tomljanovic
1
1
K.Mladenovic
6
6
9 November 2019
sport-icons/white/tennis
Match
All matches
LIVE - Ajla Tomljanovic - Kristina Mladenovic

Fed-Cup Singles - 09 November 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Ajla Tomljanovic and Kristina Mladenovic live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 09 November 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Ajla Tomljanovic
Ajla
Tomljanovic
AustraliaAustralia
  • Height (m)
    1.8
  • Weight (Kg)
    67
  • Age
    26
ranking
51
Kristina Mladenovic
Kristina
Mladenovic
FranceFrance
  • Height (m)
    1.84
  • Weight (Kg)
    60
  • Age
    26
ranking
40
