Fed-Cup Singles
Singles | World Group
Result
A.Tomljanovic
1
1
K.Mladenovic
✓
6
6
9 November 2019
Match
All matches
LIVE - Ajla Tomljanovic - Kristina Mladenovic
Fed-Cup Singles - 09 November 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Ajla Tomljanovic and Kristina Mladenovic live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 09 November 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Ajla
Tomljanovic
Tomljanovic
Australia
- Height (m)1.8
- Weight (Kg)67
- Age26
ranking51
Previous matches
WTA Moscow
Singles
1st Round
V.Gracheva
✓
6
6
A.Tomljanovic
3
2
WTA Tianjin
Singles
1st Round
V.Kudermetova
✓
6
6
A.Tomljanovic
4
2
WTA Beijing
Singles
2nd Round
A.Tomljanovic
3
6
4
A.Riske
✓
6
3
6
WTA Beijing
Singles
1st Round
Q.Wang
7
5
A
A.Tomljanovic
✓
5
4
WTA Wuhan
Singles
1st Round
A.Tomljanovic
65
2
D.Yastremska
✓
77
6
Kristina
Mladenovic
Mladenovic
France
- Height (m)1.84
- Weight (Kg)60
- Age26
ranking40
Previous matches
WTA Moscow
Singles
Semifinal
B.Bencic
✓
6
6
K.Mladenovic
3
4
WTA Moscow
Singles
Quarter-final
K.Mladenovic
✓
6
2
6
K.Bertens
4
6
1
WTA Moscow
Singles
2nd Round
A.Sevastova
5
6
3
K.Mladenovic
✓
7
3
6
WTA Moscow
Singles
1st Round
K.Mladenovic
✓
6
3
6
Y.Putintseva
4
6
2
WTA Linz
Singles
Quarter-final
E.Alexandrova
✓
6
6
K.Mladenovic
2
4
